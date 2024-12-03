Air India Express Expands Eastern India Connectivity with New Routes

Air India Express has revealed an ambitious expansion strategy by introducing four new flight routes from Bhubaneswar, as part of its efforts to enhance accessibility in eastern India.

The services will establish connections between Odisha's capital and the cities of Jaipur, Lucknow, Kochi, and Patna, starting in January 2025.

This move not only strengthens Bhubaneswar's ties to vital cultural and regional hubs but also highlights the state's heritage with the introduction of the 'Ikat livery' on one of its aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)