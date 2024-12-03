Left Menu

India's Startup Surge: 1.5 Lakh Recognized by Government

Over 1.5 lakh entities have been recognized as startups by the Indian government as of October 2024. The Startup India initiative aims to nurture innovation and encourage private investments with schemes like the Fund of Funds for Startups, Seed Fund Scheme, and Credit Guarantee Scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:41 IST
India's Startup Surge: 1.5 Lakh Recognized by Government
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking development, the Indian government has announced that it has recognized over 1.5 lakh entities as startups as of October 2024. This was revealed in a recently addressed Parliament session on Tuesday.

The government, aiming to foster an innovative environment while boosting private investments, launched the Startup India initiative back in January 2016. This initiative is designed to provide a robust ecosystem for nurturing the growth of startups across the country.

The Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, confirmed in a written statement to Lok Sabha that 152,139 entities have achieved startup status under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). To facilitate their growth journey, the government has rolled out flagship schemes like the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS), and the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024