Empowering Women: The Rise of 'Lakhpati Didis'

Over 1.15 crore women SHG members have achieved 'Lakhpati Didi' status, with annual incomes exceeding Rs 1 lakh. Andhra Pradesh leads with the highest number, followed by Bihar and West Bengal. The initiative has boosted income, savings, and access to welfare schemes under the DAY-NRLM program.

In a notable advancement for women's empowerment, over 1.15 crore women self-help group (SHG) members have transcended financial thresholds to become 'Lakhpati Didis'. These women now boast annual household incomes surpassing Rs 1 lakh, as revealed to the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani.

Andhra Pradesh emerges at the forefront with 14.87 lakh such women, followed closely by Bihar and West Bengal. The DAY-NRLM initiative, supported by the World Bank, not only elevated incomes but also reduced the dependency on informal loans by 20%. It drove a 28% rise in savings and improved labor force participation among women.

Additionally, the accessibility of various welfare schemes has increased by 6.5%. The NAMO Drone Didi Scheme further aims to technologically empower 15,000 SHG members by providing drones from 2023-26, enhancing their agricultural productivity. This reflects a sustainable approach to poverty alleviation, yet excludes regions like Delhi and Chandigarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

