Resilient White-Collar Hiring Growth Driven by Emerging Sectors and Regions

White-collar hiring activity grew by 2% in November, according to the Naukri JobSpeak Index, with significant growth in sectors like oil and gas, AI/ML, and FMCG. While IT experienced stagnation, regions like Rajasthan's cities showed robust hiring. This growth counters expected seasonal moderation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:36 IST
In November, white-collar hiring witnessed a modest increase of 2% compared to the previous year, propelled by burgeoning sectors such as oil and gas, artificial intelligence-machine learning (AI/ML), and FMCG, according to a report released on Tuesday.

The Naukri JobSpeak Index, a barometer for such hiring activity, registered at 2,430 points, reflecting the noted annual 2% rise. Key non-IT industries including Oil and Gas, Pharma/Biotech, and Real Estate demonstrated strong growth, while AI-ML and global capability centres continued their upward trajectory.

The festive season brought expected moderation in hiring, though cities like Jaipur, Udaipur, and Kota in Rajasthan highlighted regional resilience. This was bolstered by a notable increase in hiring by foreign MNCs in Jaipur, alongside impressive gains in Bhubaneswar.

