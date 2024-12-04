Manipur Resumes Inter-District Bus Services Amid Fragile Peace

The Manipur administration has announced the resumption of inter-district public vehicle services between Imphal and surrounding hill districts beginning Wednesday. This decision comes amidst a temporary pause in ethnic violence that has plagued the state.

The initiative marks the government's second attempt in 19 months to reestablish public transport links among communities, specifically between the Meitei community based in the Imphal valley and the Kuki and Naga communities in the hill districts.

According to Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, adequate security measures will be in place to ensure safe transit. Emphasizing public cooperation and adherence to fixed travel hours, the state's appeal is for residents to support the initiative and maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)