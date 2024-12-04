Left Menu

India Hosts Groundbreaking World Junior Heyball Championship 2024 in Bangalore

The inaugural World Junior Heyball Championship 2024 energized the Karnataka State Billiards Association in Bangalore, showcasing young global talents. With impressive achievements, like Natasha Chethan's bronze win, and visionary efforts, India solidifies its status as a hub for Heyball, with big future plans like a national championship and Asian tour.

A New Era for Cuesports: WPA World Junior Heyball Championship 2024 Concludes in Bangalore. Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka State Billiards Association in Bangalore became the stage for a revolutionary moment in cuesports as the World Junior Heyball Championship 2024 debuted, uniting young talents worldwide. The event not only elevated standards but also positioned India as a burgeoning powerhouse in the sport.

The championship highlighted emerging Heyball stars, with Slovenia's Maks Benko and Sweden's Linnea Hjalmarstrom clinching titles in the Under-19 Boys and Girls categories, respectively. India's Natasha Chethan proudly secured bronze in the Under-19 Girls category, under the mentorship of acclaimed coach Pranit J Ramchandani, signifying a promising future for Indian Heyball.

The tournament featured top-notch Joy billiards Heyball tables and advanced amenities, ensuring a premier experience for players and spectators. The event drew participation from over 25 countries, with the support of Shangri-La Bengaluru, auguring well for India's standing on the international stage.

Pranit J Ramchandani and Upender Singh Thapa, the co-founders of Luxebilliards Impex LLP, were instrumental in hosting this championship and are committed to Heyball's growth in India. With plans for a national championship and an Asian tour offering over $50,000 in prizes, they aim to elevate the sport's reach and popularity in India.

Recognized by the World Pool Association and the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India, this championship underscores India's role as a critical hub for cuesports. As Heyball's global popularity rises, with aspirations for Olympic inclusion by 2032, India is poised to become a major player in the sport's future.

