Left Menu

Biden's Railway Revolution: Revamping Africa's Lobito Corridor

US President Joe Biden, in the final days of his presidency, emphasizes the strategic importance of the Lobito Corridor railway project in Angola. This initiative aims to strengthen US influence in Africa and counter China's presence. The project involves significant investments and partnerships to refurbish rail lines crucial for transporting minerals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Luanda | Updated: 04-12-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:20 IST
Biden's Railway Revolution: Revamping Africa's Lobito Corridor
  • Country:
  • Angola

In the twilight of his presidency, US President Joe Biden is channeling his love for trains by spotlighting the Lobito Corridor railway in Angola. The project, involving refurbishing 800 miles of tracks across Zambia, Congo, and Angola, is a significant investment by the US and its allies. The rail line is considered crucial for accessing Africa's rich cobalt and copper reserves, essential for clean energy technologies.

Biden's visit marks a historic investment, as he is the first US president to visit Angola. During his tour, he plans to emphasize the role of the corridor in enhancing US business interests against the backdrop of China's growing influence. A new $600 million US investment will be announced, with commitments from the European Union, the Group of Seven, and other African banks further supporting the initiative.

Representatives from several companies involved in the corridor project, including telecommunications and food production firms, are set to meet Biden. The project, which significantly reduces freight transport time within the region, serves as a strategic model for US business expansion and influence, moving beyond traditional aid mechanisms. Uniting global partners, this venture is seen as central to competing against China's presence in Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024