Biden's Railway Revolution: Revamping Africa's Lobito Corridor

In the twilight of his presidency, US President Joe Biden is channeling his love for trains by spotlighting the Lobito Corridor railway in Angola. The project, involving refurbishing 800 miles of tracks across Zambia, Congo, and Angola, is a significant investment by the US and its allies. The rail line is considered crucial for accessing Africa's rich cobalt and copper reserves, essential for clean energy technologies.

Biden's visit marks a historic investment, as he is the first US president to visit Angola. During his tour, he plans to emphasize the role of the corridor in enhancing US business interests against the backdrop of China's growing influence. A new $600 million US investment will be announced, with commitments from the European Union, the Group of Seven, and other African banks further supporting the initiative.

Representatives from several companies involved in the corridor project, including telecommunications and food production firms, are set to meet Biden. The project, which significantly reduces freight transport time within the region, serves as a strategic model for US business expansion and influence, moving beyond traditional aid mechanisms. Uniting global partners, this venture is seen as central to competing against China's presence in Africa.

