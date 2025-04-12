US Plans to Stockpile Ocean Metals in Bid to Counter China

In a strategic move to undermine China's control over battery minerals and rare earth supply chains, the Trump administration is reportedly drafting a new executive order. This order would enable the United States to begin stockpiling critical metals from the Pacific Ocean seabed, according to insiders familiar with the plans.

The Financial Times has reported that this initiative is part of a broader effort to challenge China's dominance in these essential resources. Rare earth elements and battery minerals are vital for the production of a vast array of modern technologies, including electric vehicles and advanced electronics.

The decision to pursue seabed mining reflects increasing geopolitical tensions and a recognition of the strategic importance of securing independent supply chains for these crucial materials. By collecting these resources, the U.S. aims to bolster its technological and industrial capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)