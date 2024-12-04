Left Menu

Indian Railways Boosts General Coaches, Ambitious Station Redevelopment Underway

The Indian Railways plans to increase its fleet by adding 1,000 general compartment coaches and redevelop 1,300 stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. This initiative aims to enhance travel for the general public and modernize the railway infrastructure across India, according to Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railways is set to bolster its service for economy travelers by adding 1,000 general compartment coaches to its fleet by December, marking a policy shift from premium trains to enhance accessibility.

Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, addressing the Lok Sabha, stated that the focus is on providing better transportation options for the general public and promoting welfare. An ambitious station redevelopment project is also in motion.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 1,300 stations across the nation will undergo significant upgrades to meet public expectations, costing between Rs 100 to Rs 800 crore per station. Vaishnaw encouraged state-level collaboration for land acquisition to ensure project completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

