Canon’s ‘World Unseen’ Exhibition in Kenya Redefines Inclusivity in Photography

Building on its remarkable success at GITEX Morocco earlier this year, Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) has brought its groundbreaking initiative, the World Unseen Exhibition, to Kenya. The exhibition, organized in collaboration with the Kenya Society for the Blind (KSB) and the Kenya National Library Service (KNLS), was inaugurated on December 3, 2024, marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Running through December 8, 2024, this event underscores Canon’s mission to make photography accessible and inclusive for individuals of all abilities. Inaugural Highlights:

The event began with a media launch attended by key dignitaries:

Honourable Bishop Emeritus Jackson Kosgei, Member of Parliament representing persons with disabilities.

Somesh Adukia, Managing Director, Canon Central & North Africa.

Samson Waweru, Executive Director, Kenya Society for the Blind.

Dr. Charles Nzivo, CEO, Kenya National Library Service.

During the ceremony, Honourable Kosgei remarked: "Canon’s efforts to make photography inclusive for visually impaired individuals are transformative. Addressing the needs of persons with disabilities is a shared responsibility, and this initiative sets a benchmark for inclusivity in innovation."

Breaking Barriers in Art

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2.2 billion people worldwide experience visual impairments. The World Unseen Exhibition seeks to dismantle barriers to photography by introducing tactile displays, audio descriptions, braille, and immersive soundscapes. These innovations allow participants to experience the stories behind photographs through touch and sound, offering a new dimension of engagement for individuals with visual impairments.

"The World Unseen showcases Canon’s commitment to redefining creativity. By integrating sensory elements, we aim to create an immersive, inclusive art form accessible to all," said Somesh Adukia.

Partnerships Driving Change

Kenya Society for the Blind (KSB): Advocates for the visually impaired through education and empowerment. Samson Waweru highlighted that the collaboration with Canon has opened unprecedented avenues for creative expression within their community.

Kenya National Library Service (KNLS): Committed to providing accessible learning resources, KNLS CEO Dr. Charles Nzivo noted that the exhibition demonstrates how art and education can converge to foster inclusivity.

Inclusive Creative Showcase

The week-long exhibition features works from celebrated photographers, including:

Canon Ambassador and Nigerian photojournalist Yagazie Emezi.

Kenyan talents Paras Chandaria, Peter Ndungu, and Georgina Goodwin.

International photographers like Sebastião Salgado, Samo Vidic, and Muhammed Muheisen.

Empowerment Through Education

Fifteen participants, including individuals with visual and physical impairments, are attending specialized masterclasses led by Canon photographers. These sessions equip them with skills to use photography as a medium of self-expression and storytelling.

The exhibition will conclude on December 8 with a showcase of participants’ works. Each participant will receive a printed copy of their photograph and a certificate, celebrating their creative journey.

Pioneering the Future of Accessibility

Canon has leveraged its proprietary PRISMAelevate XL software and Arizona printer series to produce tactile art for blind and partially sighted individuals. This initiative builds on Canon’s long-standing efforts to make art and photography accessible globally.

"Technology should enable creativity without limits," said Somesh Adukia. "The World Unseen is a testament to our vision of bridging divides and inspiring an inclusive future for all."

A Movement for Change

As Canon Central and North Africa expands the World Unseen initiative across the continent, it reaffirms its commitment to empowering individuals, celebrating diversity, and fostering a creative ecosystem where everyone can thrive. Through innovation and collaboration, Canon continues to push the boundaries of inclusivity in photography and art.