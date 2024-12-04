Left Menu

Debate Over Railway Amendments: Safety, Concessions, and Privatisation Concerns

Amid concerns over increasing rail accidents, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has urged the government to enhance safety and passenger amenities in the Indian Railways. During a Lok Sabha debate on the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, opposition MPs pushed for resuming fare concessions for seniors and marginalized groups, while expressing fears over potential privatisation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee expressed grave concerns in the Lok Sabha over the rising number of rail accidents, urging the Indian government to enhance train safety and passenger facilities.

During a discussion on the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, members of various opposition parties, including the Congress and RSP, demanded the reinstatement of rail fare concessions for senior citizens. They highlighted a worrisome trend of 18 accidents within the first five months of this fiscal year.

MPs like Rajesh Ranjan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla voiced opposition to the potential privatisation of the Railways, concerned that the new Bill might lead to dismantling the Railway Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

