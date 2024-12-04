Left Menu

Unexpected Helicopter Landing Stuns Odisha Farmers

An Indian Navy helicopter made a surprise landing in a paddy field in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district due to minor technical issues. The pilot conducted repairs on-site before resuming the flight. Local farmers witnessed the unexpected event, which drew attention from local authorities.

04-12-2024
An Indian Navy helicopter made an emergency landing on Wednesday in a paddy field located in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, surprising local farmers, according to police reports.

The unexpected landing took place in Armada village, within the Rasgovindpur police station jurisdiction, as pilots dealt with a minor technical fault, police further clarified.

Superintendent of Police Varun Guntupalli informed that the pilot inspected and personally repaired the technical issue within 30-40 minutes before the helicopter continued its journey.

