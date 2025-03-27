Left Menu

Unauthorized Alaska Flight: Student Pilot's Night on Icy Waters

Student pilot John Morris Jr was rescued after illegally flying passengers over an Alaska lake. The Federal Aviation Administration is pursuing disciplinary action, as Morris has not cooperated with investigators nor reported the accident within 24 hours. The aircraft was found partially submerged, saving them from harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anchorage | Updated: 27-03-2025 06:59 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 06:59 IST
In a dramatic rescue operation, student pilot John Morris Jr, along with two young family members, were saved after a perilous night on the wing of a partly submerged plane in an Alaskan lake. Morris, who lacked authorization to fly with passengers, now faces disciplinary action from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Federal records reveal that Morris did not hold a pilot's license and has a history of violating the 'no passenger' rule for student pilots. His non-cooperation with investigators and failure to report the accident within the mandatory 24-hour period compound the seriousness of his case.

Despite the ordeal, the aircraft's fabric-covered wings acted as flotation devices, preventing the complete sinking of the plane and allowing the trio to survive the icy conditions until rescued. Authorities are still investigating whether the landing was a deliberate act or an emergency measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

