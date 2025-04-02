Viral Video Spurs Legal Action After Loco Pilot Assault in Madhya Pradesh

A viral video has drawn widespread attention on social media, depicting an alarming incident in Satna district, Madhya Pradesh, where a loco pilot, identified as Lokesh, is reportedly being assaulted by his wife. The footage, recorded secretly by Lokesh, shows him being slapped multiple times by his wife while his mother-in-law and brother-in-law are present.

The incident transpired on March 20, following which Lokesh approached the Kotwali police station on March 21 to file a complaint. His complaints led to a case being registered under sections 296, 115, and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS).

City Superintendent of Police (CSP, Satna), Mahendra Singh Chouhan, confirmed that the police have launched an investigation, aiming to uncover further details surrounding the incident. The legal proceedings are ongoing as authorities delve deeper into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)