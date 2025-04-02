Viral Video Spurs Legal Action After Loco Pilot Assault in Madhya Pradesh
A viral video showing a loco pilot being assaulted by his wife in Madhya Pradesh has led to legal proceedings. The victim, Lokesh, filed a complaint at Kotwali police station. Authorities have launched an investigation after registering a case against his wife, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law.
- Country:
- India
A viral video has drawn widespread attention on social media, depicting an alarming incident in Satna district, Madhya Pradesh, where a loco pilot, identified as Lokesh, is reportedly being assaulted by his wife. The footage, recorded secretly by Lokesh, shows him being slapped multiple times by his wife while his mother-in-law and brother-in-law are present.
The incident transpired on March 20, following which Lokesh approached the Kotwali police station on March 21 to file a complaint. His complaints led to a case being registered under sections 296, 115, and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS).
City Superintendent of Police (CSP, Satna), Mahendra Singh Chouhan, confirmed that the police have launched an investigation, aiming to uncover further details surrounding the incident. The legal proceedings are ongoing as authorities delve deeper into the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi HC seeks police reply on minister Kapil Mishra's plea against summons issued to him over social media posts during 2020 assembly polls.
Tripura Opposition Leader Demands Action Over Minister's Controversial Social Media Post
Highlights from Western India: Arrests, Celebrations, Tragedies, and Legal Proceedings
Government Tightens Grip on Social Media: Ensures Compliance with IT Rules
Maharashtra to Regulate Officials' Social Media Use