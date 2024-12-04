Left Menu

Star Cement Announces Expansion Amidst Acquisition Speculations

Northeast's Star Cement plans to expand production with a new facility in Assam, investing Rs 400 crore. The expansion aims for an operational state within two years. Reports of acquisition by Adani Group were dismissed by Star Cement, emphasizing focus on strengthening their business position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:03 IST
Star Cement Announces Expansion Amidst Acquisition Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Northeast-based Star Cement announced plans on Wednesday to expand its production capacity by another two million tonnes through a new project in Silchar, Assam. This venture is estimated to cost Rs 400 crore.

The firm anticipates the expansion to be completed within two years, emphasizing their commitment to enhancing their business presence without any intentions of selling the company. This announcement follows speculation about potential acquisition talks with the Adani Group, which Star Cement's promoters have firmly denied.

Joint Managing Director Sanjay Agarwal stated to PTI that the land for the Silchar unit has been acquired, supporting the company's long-term strategic focus on the growing building materials sector in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024