First Concrete Milestone at Mumbai's Underground BKC Bullet Station

The first concrete base slab at the underground BKC bullet train station in Mumbai has been successfully cast, according to an announcement on Wednesday by the implementing agency.

Situated 32 meters below ground, this slab represents a significant step in a complex construction process. It is 3.5 meters high, 30 meters long, and 20 meters thick. This forms the foundation for the Bandra Kurla Complex station, the lone underground stop on the bullet train's extensive Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited has worked meticulously on this project, acknowledging the task's complexity. Scheduled to have three floors and six platforms, the station aims for seamless connectivity with the local metro and is designed to accommodate a 16-coach train.

