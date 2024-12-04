Left Menu

First Concrete Milestone at Mumbai's Underground BKC Bullet Station

A significant milestone was reached in Mumbai with the casting of the first concrete base slab at the BKC bullet train station. This marks the commencement of the 69 slab constructions required for the only underground station on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route, managed by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The first concrete base slab at the underground BKC bullet train station in Mumbai has been successfully cast, according to an announcement on Wednesday by the implementing agency.

Situated 32 meters below ground, this slab represents a significant step in a complex construction process. It is 3.5 meters high, 30 meters long, and 20 meters thick. This forms the foundation for the Bandra Kurla Complex station, the lone underground stop on the bullet train's extensive Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited has worked meticulously on this project, acknowledging the task's complexity. Scheduled to have three floors and six platforms, the station aims for seamless connectivity with the local metro and is designed to accommodate a 16-coach train.

(With inputs from agencies.)

