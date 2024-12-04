Left Menu

RBI Elevates UPI Lite Limits: A Game Changer for India's Digital Payments

The Reserve Bank of India has increased the UPI Lite wallet limit from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 and raised the offline transaction cap to Rs 1,000 per transaction. These changes aim to enhance user convenience and security, marking a significant step in India's digital payments ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:50 IST
RBI Elevates UPI Lite Limits: A Game Changer for India's Digital Payments
Representative image (Photo source: WWB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Wednesday a significant increase in the wallet limit for the UPI Lite platform, raising it from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000. This move is part of a broader revision in the rules governing the UPI Lite service, particularly for offline transactions.

Under the updated guidelines, the maximum permissible limit for UPI Lite transactions conducted offline has been doubled to Rs 1,000 per transaction. Previously, the ceiling for digital payment transactions under this framework was set at Rs 500, with an overall limit of Rs 2,000 per payment instrument.

The enhanced transaction limits are effective immediately, expected to benefit users by making digital payments more accessible and convenient for everyday purchases. The RBI emphasized that these changes are designed to strengthen digital payment solutions' effectiveness and security, fostering a more inclusive financial ecosystem. This update follows an earlier announcement by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, addressing increased transaction limits specifically for users of keypad mobile phones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024