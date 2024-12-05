Left Menu

Record Highs as Tech Stocks Soar on Salesforce's Strong Results

Major U.S. stock indexes achieved record highs, driven by tech sector gains following Salesforce's strong performance and supportive comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The anticipation of a Fed rate cut in December added to market optimism. Meanwhile, U.S. economic activity showed modest growth across regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 02:33 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 02:33 IST
Record Highs as Tech Stocks Soar on Salesforce's Strong Results
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, all three major U.S. stock indexes reached unprecedented closing highs, spurred by a surge in technology shares following impressive results from Salesforce. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's encouraging remarks also provided a late boost to market sentiment.

Powell noted the economy's strength since September, citing progress on inflation, influencing market perceptions positively. The Fed's Beige Book report corroborated this optimism with slight economic growth in most regions since October. Investors now anticipate another interest rate cut at the Federal Reserve's meeting in mid-December.

Salesforce's performance, achieving an all-time intraday high, helped lift other cloud companies and drive the S&P 500 technology index to record levels. Additionally, Marvell Technology and other chipmaker stocks surged on improved revenue forecasts, with investors closely watching upcoming U.S. employment data for further insight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024