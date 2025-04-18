Left Menu

Market Jitters: The Influence of Trade Talks and Interest Rates on Wall Street

The S&P 500 saw gains with Eli Lilly and Apple boosting the index amid ongoing U.S. trade talks with Japan. President Trump hinted at progress, however, U.S.-China negotiations remain uncertain. Investors focus on tariffs' impact, while pressure mounts on the Federal Reserve for interest rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 01:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 01:33 IST
Market Jitters: The Influence of Trade Talks and Interest Rates on Wall Street
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 notched upwards on Thursday, buoyed by Eli Lilly and Apple, as investors absorbed updates on U.S. trade talks with Japan juxtaposed against concerns about the interest rate outlook. President Trump's statement about 'big progress' in bilateral discussions injected optimism after a sharp downturn on Wednesday.

Trump expressed anticipation for a trade agreement with China without providing details on the stalled negotiations with the global giant. Eli Lilly's stock surged following positive results from its experimental diabetes drug, while Apple saw recovery from prior losses. However, setbacks from UnitedHealth kept the Dow in the red by revising its annual profit forecast.

The announcement of possible sweeping tariffs has left investors striving for clarity on their potential reach and impact, as Trump made efforts to sway Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell towards lowering interest rates. Meanwhile, ongoing trade uncertainties threaten to bolster inflation and suppress economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025