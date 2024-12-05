Left Menu

Troubled Roads: Nissan CEO Under Pressure to Steer Company Back on Track

Nissan's CEO, Makoto Uchida, is facing immense pressure amid declining sales and profitability in key markets. With job cuts and production reductions announced, Uchida struggles to navigate challenges in the evolving automotive landscape. The company's strategic missteps, especially in hybrid offerings, compound its difficulties.

Nissan's leadership convened for an emergency meeting in October, receiving a stark update from CEO Makoto Uchida: the company faced deeper financial woes than anticipated, prompting substantial cuts to jobs and production. The grim announcement underscored Nissan's struggle amidst poor sales in North America and China.

Uchida has been at the helm during a tumultuous period marked by new electric vehicle players revolutionizing the industry, while traditional automakers like Nissan are grappling with outdated strategies. Despite Uchida's commitment to an EV-centric future, the absence of hybrids in the U.S. has proved costly as demand for such vehicles surged.

The Japanese carmaker, once a leader in electric vehicles, now finds itself in a precarious position, trailing competitors like Tesla and China's BYD. Activist investors are stepping in, adding pressure on Uchida to mend the gaps in Nissan's management strategy and restore the company's competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

