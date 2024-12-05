Left Menu

Tragic Crash Spurs Regulatory Action in Kerala

The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department is taking legal action against a car owner whose vehicle was involved in a fatal accident, killing five MBBS students in Kalarcode. The car was rented without the necessary license, and its registration may be suspended under legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 05-12-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 11:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department is poised to take legal measures against the owner of a vehicle implicated in a tragic accident that claimed the lives of five MBBS students near Kalarcode.

Officials have announced that the vehicle's registration will face suspension due to the owner's lack of a proper car rental license. A detailed report is expected to be submitted to the court to initiate legal proceedings against the guilty party, who hails from Alappuzha.

According to a senior MVD officer, using a vehicle for hire or reward without a valid permit can lead to suspension of its registration as per Section 53 of the Motor Vehicles Act. This follows the horrific collision involving the unauthorized hire car and a KSRTC bus on Monday night, which left six others injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

