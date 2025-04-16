Left Menu

China's Economic Growth Defies Expectations Amid Trade War Concerns

China's economy grew by 5.4% in the first quarter, surpassing estimates despite the ongoing trade war with the U.S. Analysts' predictions fell short, as industrial output and retail sales also exceeded forecasts. However, looming tariffs and property market struggles pose significant challenges to sustained economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 08:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's economy expanded by 5.4% in the first quarter of the year, outperforming expectations, although concerns over an escalating trade war with the United States loomed large. Analysts had predicted a 5.1% increase, but industrial output and retail sales figures surpassed these forecasts, signaling underlying economic resilience.

The positive data comes amid heightened tensions between the two biggest global economies, with U.S. President Donald Trump increasing tariffs on Chinese goods. In response, China implemented its own duties on American imports, sparking fears of a potential global recession.

Despite the upbeat economic data, experts warn that growth may not be sustainable due to property market declines and other structural challenges. Beijing continues to face pressure to implement more policy support measures to counter these effects and maintain economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

