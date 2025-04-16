Left Menu

Nvidia Faces $5.5 Billion Charge Amid U.S. Export Restrictions on AI Chips

Nvidia announced a $5.5 billion charge due to U.S. export restrictions on its H20 AI chips, critical for China's AI market. The U.S. government cited potential supercomputer use as a reason for limiting exports, impacting Nvidia's and AMD's stocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 08:18 IST
Nvidia Faces $5.5 Billion Charge Amid U.S. Export Restrictions on AI Chips
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nvidia announced on Tuesday that the company would face a $5.5 billion charge after the U.S. government restricted exports of its H20 artificial intelligence chip to China, a significant market for Nvidia. The H20 is one of Nvidia's most advanced chips available in China, and this decision follows U.S. efforts to maintain an edge in the global AI race.

The U.S. Commerce Department has issued new licensing requirements affecting exports of chips including models from Nvidia and AMD. Both companies experienced a drop in share prices with Nvidia down by approximately 6% and AMD by 7% in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang has emphasized the importance of the company's technology in the rise of AI, notably in inference tasks. Despite some limitations, the H20's connectivity capabilities raise concerns about its potential use in building supercomputers in China, leading to the U.S. export restrictions. Future license approvals for these chips remain uncertain while Nvidia has committed to expanding AI servers domestically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025