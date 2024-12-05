Potato Politics: Odisha's Tussle with West Bengal Over Scarcity Claims

Odisha's food supplies and consumer welfare minister, KC Patra, has pointed fingers at the West Bengal government for the ongoing potato crisis in Odisha. He accused West Bengal of intentionally creating an artificial scarcity to tarnish the BJP-led government of Odisha.

Facing criticism for his crisis management, Patra said, 'I don't understand why they are doing this. It's obvious prices will rise when there's less supply.' Despite his reassurance that potato stock is sufficient, BJD MLA Goutam Buddha criticized Patra for shifting blame and failing to meet public needs.

The state is dealing with a severe shortage after West Bengal halted exports on November 28, causing local market prices to spike. To combat future disruptions, Patra mentioned plans to source potatoes from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)