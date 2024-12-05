Left Menu

World Bank Approves €31M Loan to Support Montenegro’s Energy Sector Decarbonization

The approval of the loan comes alongside the release of the World Bank Group’s Country Climate and Development Report for Montenegro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:45 IST
World Bank Approves €31M Loan to Support Montenegro’s Energy Sector Decarbonization
Project Aims to Improve Energy Efficiency, Integrate Renewable Energy, and Enhance Grid Resilience. Image Credit:

The World Bank Group’s Board of Executive Directors has approved a €31.0 million loan to support Montenegro’s transition to a low-carbon economy. This funding will assist in the decarbonization of the country’s energy sector, focusing on improving energy efficiency and boosting the integration of renewable energy sources.

The Montenegro Energy Sector Decarbonization Project has two primary goals. First, it will improve the energy efficiency of public buildings, including the Montenegro National University and several administrative buildings. Second, it aims to enhance the country’s power distribution grid by increasing its capacity to integrate renewable energy sources while also improving its resilience to climate change impacts.

“This project is crucial in supporting Montenegro’s energy transition towards a more sustainable and modern energy sector,” said Christopher Sheldon, World Bank Country Manager for Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro. “The investments will also improve the working and learning conditions at the University, benefiting both students and academic staff.”

Impact and Benefits

The project is expected to result in substantial energy savings and a reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Additionally, it will contribute to building a more resilient and reliable energy infrastructure that can withstand the challenges posed by climate change. This initiative supports Montenegro’s commitment to decarbonizing its energy sector and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, in line with the European Union’s broader climate objectives.

Alignment with Montenegro's Climate Goals

The approval of the loan comes alongside the release of the World Bank Group’s Country Climate and Development Report for Montenegro. This report outlines a detailed roadmap for Montenegro’s sustainable development and climate resilience, emphasizing the need to expand renewable energy sources like wind and solar in addition to the country’s existing hydroelectric capacity. The report also highlights the importance of energy efficiency investments and other decarbonization measures, which are key to Montenegro’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

Montenegro’s energy transition is crucial not only for meeting its international climate commitments but also for boosting long-term energy security, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, and promoting sustainable economic growth.

Supporting a Greener Future

This investment represents a significant step in Montenegro’s journey toward a sustainable and low-carbon energy future. By enhancing energy efficiency and renewable energy integration, the project will help create a more resilient energy system that benefits both the environment and the economy. Through this initiative, Montenegro is working towards fulfilling its carbon neutrality targets while aligning with European Union climate goals, and contributing to global efforts to combat climate change.

 
 

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024