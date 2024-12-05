Frasers Faces Profit Squeeze Amid Tax Woes

British retail giant Frasers has revised its annual profit guidance downward, citing a slump in consumer confidence following the Labour government's tax hike-heavy budget.

The company, formerly known as Sports Direct and primarily owned by Mike Ashley, is not alone in this sentiment. On Thursday, it joined footwear retailer JD Sports Fashion in raising concerns over worsening trading conditions.

Following the lacklustre retail sales data for November, which highlighted declining non-food spending due to low consumer confidence and rising energy costs, Frasers anticipates additional costs of at least 50 million pounds heading into the 2025/26 fiscal year.

