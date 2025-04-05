Hardik Pandya's Stellar Five-Wicket Haul in Vain as LSG Outmaneuvers Mumbai Indians
Despite a maiden five-wicket haul by Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians succumbed to a 12-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants. Restrictive bowling by Digvesh Rathi played a key role in MI's loss, as Pandya stressed the need for smarter decisions. MI aims for a comeback in the ongoing IPL season.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-04-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 00:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya faced disappointment on Friday despite achieving his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket. Facing Lucknow Super Giants, MI lost by 12 runs, failing to chase the 204-run target on a batting-friendly pitch.
Digvesh Rathi's economical bowling was pivotal, restricting MI's batting prowess. Pandya, who scored an unbeaten 28 off 16 balls, admitted the team needs to make smarter calls in pivotal moments.
Pandya remains optimistic about MI's chances of bouncing back in the lengthy tournament, while LSG's Shardul Thakur praised Rathi as a standout spin bowler with immense potential.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement