Young Innovator Ignites Passion for Robotics in Jammu and Kashmir

In a bid to revolutionize STEM education in Jammu and Kashmir, Mumbai-based teenager Arav Kaul has launched Project Zul. This pioneering initiative aims to ignite students' interest in robotics and coding, offering hands-on skills in microcontroller programming to high school students.

Arav, a 17-year-old robotics champion from Dhirubhai Ambani International School, spearheads this project, designed to cultivate innovation and empower young minds. His efforts have been met with commendation from local authorities, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who praised the project's alignment with regional aspirations for technological progress.

Project Zul has reached over 1,000 students through comprehensive teacher training and distribution of free Arduino kits. The initiative fosters a culture of innovation, with upcoming showcases planned to highlight student creations, underscoring its potential to transform STEM education and inspire future generations in the region.

