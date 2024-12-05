Daring Rescue at Sea: Coast Guards Unite to Save 12 Crew Members

In a dramatic display of international cooperation, the Indian Coast Guard rescued 12 crew members from a sunken merchant vessel, the 'MSV Al Piranpir', in the north Arabian Sea. The ship was en route from Porbandar, Gujarat to Bandar Abbas, Iran when it succumbed to rough seas.

The operation, conducted outside Indian territory in Pakistan's search and rescue region, saw seamless collaboration between Indian and Pakistani maritime authorities. A distress call alerted the Indian Coast Guard, prompting a joint rescue mission with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency.

After extensive search operations, the crew was found in a dinghy and safely rescued by ship Sarthak, with support from a PMSA aircraft and merchant vessel MV Cosco Glory. This mission underscores the vital role of international collaboration in ensuring maritime safety.

