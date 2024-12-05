Left Menu

Daring Rescue at Sea: Coast Guards Unite to Save 12 Crew Members

The Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued 12 crew members of the 'MSV Al Piranpir' after it sank in the north Arabian Sea. This operation, coordinated with Pakistani authorities, highlighted effective international cooperation in maritime rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Porbandar | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:25 IST
Daring Rescue at Sea: Coast Guards Unite to Save 12 Crew Members
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic display of international cooperation, the Indian Coast Guard rescued 12 crew members from a sunken merchant vessel, the 'MSV Al Piranpir', in the north Arabian Sea. The ship was en route from Porbandar, Gujarat to Bandar Abbas, Iran when it succumbed to rough seas.

The operation, conducted outside Indian territory in Pakistan's search and rescue region, saw seamless collaboration between Indian and Pakistani maritime authorities. A distress call alerted the Indian Coast Guard, prompting a joint rescue mission with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency.

After extensive search operations, the crew was found in a dinghy and safely rescued by ship Sarthak, with support from a PMSA aircraft and merchant vessel MV Cosco Glory. This mission underscores the vital role of international collaboration in ensuring maritime safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024