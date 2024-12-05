Left Menu

Cable Theft Chaos: Six-Hour Disruption on Delhi Metro's Blue Line

Delhi Metro's Blue Line faced six hours of disruption due to theft of signalling cables between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations. The incident caused significant delays and overcrowding. Normal services resumed at 1:38 pm. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah over safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Theft of signalling cables caused significant disruption on Delhi Metro's Blue Line, creating chaos for commuters for around six hours on Thursday. The incident occurred between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations, a crucial part of the route connecting Dwarka with Vaishali and Noida City Centre.

The situation was announced by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) at 8 am, with normal services restored by 1:38 pm. The theft led to reduced train speeds, resulting in longer wait times and overcrowded stations, as trains were left bunching between the affected stations.

Former Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, responded to the event by criticizing Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, highlighting safety concerns in the capital. Kejriwal expressed his discontent on social media, pointing out the apparent lack of security in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

