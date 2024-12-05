World Bank Approves $70M for Reinforcing Morocco's Social Protection Reforms

The World Bank's Board of Directors has approved the US$70 million Morocco Second Identity and Targeting for Social Protection Project, reinforcing Morocco’s ongoing social protection reforms. Building on the success of the first phase, this new initiative aims to deepen the transformation of the country's social protection system, ensuring better targeting, inclusion, and access to services, especially for vulnerable households.

Morocco's journey toward an inclusive social protection system gained momentum in 2018 following a directive from King Mohammed VI for a harmonized and effective framework. The resulting legal and operational changes established a National Population Registry (NPR) and a Unified Social Registry (USR) to create a unified, data-driven approach to social support. This reform process accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to critical milestones such as the transition from RAMED to AMO-TADAMON health insurance, which now covers millions of Moroccans.

By the end of 2023, the Direct Social Benefit Program was launched, encompassing over half the population with an annual budget equating to nearly 1.6% of the nation's GDP. These efforts reflect Morocco's commitment to ensuring that social protection programs are inclusive, accessible, and targeted toward those most in need.

Focus of the Second Project

The newly approved project will focus on three main components:

Extending the National Population Registry and Strengthening the National Register Agency

Expanding coverage to rural and underserved areas.

Enhancing identification and authentication systems for smoother access to social services.

Streamlining digital and remote application submissions to reduce administrative burdens.

Enhancing the Unified Social Registry

Improving data integration and real-time monitoring for better targeting of vulnerable populations.

Ensuring that registry systems serve as a reliable entry point for diverse social programs.

Capacity Building and Monitoring

Supporting robust project management and stakeholder training.

Utilizing advanced digital tools to strengthen evidence-based decision-making.

Digital Transformation: A Key Goal

The project emphasizes digital transformation as a means to modernize and improve social service delivery. By 2024, at least five social programs are expected to leverage these enhanced systems, with plans to expand this number to eight by 2028. These systems will also play a critical role in addressing socio-economic challenges caused by climate change, providing timely support to affected populations.

Enhanced Targeting for Vulnerable Populations

By reducing paperwork and increasing accessibility, the program aims to better serve Morocco’s rural and remote communities. The updated registries will ensure accurate targeting, helping vulnerable households access health, education, and social security programs.

World Bank's Commitment

"The World Bank is pleased to continue supporting the expansion of registries and their efficiency for better targeting and inclusion purposes," said Ahmadou Moustapha Ndiaye, the World Bank’s Country Director for the Maghreb and Malta. "This digitalization effort ensures that Morocco’s most vulnerable populations gain better access to modernized social services, leveraging data and advanced digital technologies."

A Vision for the Future

By strengthening the social protection ecosystem, Morocco is positioning itself as a regional leader in inclusive, adaptive, and technology-driven development. This project underscores the nation's commitment to equitable growth and social resilience, laying the groundwork for further innovation and investment in human development.

For more details about the World Bank’s support for Morocco and its social protection initiatives, visit World Bank’s official website.