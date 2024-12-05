Deregulation: A Catalyst for Gender Equality in Economic Survey 2024-25

Deregulation will be a central theme in the upcoming Economic Survey 2024-25, aiming to stimulate job creation and elevate female workforce participation, according to Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran.

Nageswaran emphasized deregulation as critical to bridging the gender divide and spurring employment opportunities during remarks at the Assocham Bharat@100 summit. He noted that 118 occupations have restrictions preventing female participation across different states, labeling these as risky for women.

To facilitate increased female workforce engagement, he called for extensive deregulation efforts at both state and local governance levels, with the Economic Survey set to be presented to Parliament on January 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)