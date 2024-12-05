Left Menu

Deregulation: A Catalyst for Gender Equality in Economic Survey 2024-25

Deregulation is set to be the central theme of the Economic Survey 2024-25, aiming to boost job creation and enhance female workforce participation. Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran highlighted the need to review regulations restricting women's employment opportunities, urging local governance reforms to close the gender gap.

Deregulation will be a central theme in the upcoming Economic Survey 2024-25, aiming to stimulate job creation and elevate female workforce participation, according to Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran.

Nageswaran emphasized deregulation as critical to bridging the gender divide and spurring employment opportunities during remarks at the Assocham Bharat@100 summit. He noted that 118 occupations have restrictions preventing female participation across different states, labeling these as risky for women.

To facilitate increased female workforce engagement, he called for extensive deregulation efforts at both state and local governance levels, with the Economic Survey set to be presented to Parliament on January 31.

