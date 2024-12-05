KLM Challenges Schiphol Flight Cap in Noise Pollution Debate

In a bold move, Dutch airline KLM has called on the government to reconsider its strategy in addressing noise pollution at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport. The company suggests that promoting the use of quieter aircraft would be more effective than curtailing flight numbers.

The potential reduction in flights, slated to be announced soon, could see annual traffic at Schiphol capped between 475,000 to 485,000, a notable decrease from 500,000. However, KLM, part of the Air France-KLM group, maintains that ushering out older, noisier planes in favor of modern models is the key to resolving noise issues.

KLM CEO Marjan Rintel proposed higher tariffs for older aircraft to encourage the switch, potentially increasing flights beyond the current ministry model. Meanwhile, KLM cautions of international backlash if airlines lose landing slots, stressing the importance of retaining such rights globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)