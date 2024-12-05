Left Menu

KLM Challenges Schiphol Flight Cap in Noise Pollution Debate

KLM urges the Dutch government to focus on quieter aircraft to mitigate noise pollution at Schiphol Airport rather than reducing flight numbers. Amid plans to lower the flight cap, KLM emphasises that upgrading to quieter planes could accommodate more flights, advocating for tariff differentiation for older aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:41 IST
KLM Challenges Schiphol Flight Cap in Noise Pollution Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, Dutch airline KLM has called on the government to reconsider its strategy in addressing noise pollution at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport. The company suggests that promoting the use of quieter aircraft would be more effective than curtailing flight numbers.

The potential reduction in flights, slated to be announced soon, could see annual traffic at Schiphol capped between 475,000 to 485,000, a notable decrease from 500,000. However, KLM, part of the Air France-KLM group, maintains that ushering out older, noisier planes in favor of modern models is the key to resolving noise issues.

KLM CEO Marjan Rintel proposed higher tariffs for older aircraft to encourage the switch, potentially increasing flights beyond the current ministry model. Meanwhile, KLM cautions of international backlash if airlines lose landing slots, stressing the importance of retaining such rights globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024