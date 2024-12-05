Sterling's Resilience Amid Global Currency Fluctuations

The British pound continued its upward trajectory on Thursday, marking the third consecutive session of growth. Having been at the mercy of a strong dollar in recent months, the sterling found some stability as the dollar's momentum began to wane.

Currently valued at $1.2721, up from a six-month low of $1.2475 hit in November, the pound has benefited from a less volatile market. Political stress in France and a struggling eurozone economy allowed sterling to hold a steady position against the euro, remaining around a two-year low of 82.78 pence.

Despite changes in wage growth expectations and a slight pickup in the construction sector shown by Bank of England data, sterling remained largely unaffected. Attention also shifted to bitcoin, which surpassed $100,000 for the first time. Britain's economy, leaning heavily on non-tariff-affected services, has largely avoided Trump's trade disputes, sparing the currency from excessive volatility.

