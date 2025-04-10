Novartis to Invest $23 Billion in U.S. Facilities Amid Tariff Threats

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis has announced a sweeping $23 billion plan to construct and expand ten facilities across the United States. This significant investment is in response to potential import tariffs proposed by the Trump administration.

In an effort to solidify its presence in the U.S. market, Novartis will build six new manufacturing plants and a research and development center in San Diego, California. The company aims to produce more drugs domestically, aligning with national interests and potentially easing tariff impacts.

Over the next five years, these projects are expected to generate more than 1,000 skilled jobs and an additional 3,000 support and construction roles, demonstrating Novartis' commitment to expanding its footprint and workforce in the world's largest pharmaceuticals market.

(With inputs from agencies.)