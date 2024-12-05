Pune Property Extravaganza: NoBroker's Unmissable Carnival

NoBroker, India's pioneering proptech unicorn, is gearing up to host its much-awaited Property Carnival in Pune on December 7th and 8th, 2024. This event promises a unique opportunity for prospective homebuyers to explore exclusive deals and flexible financing options with leading real estate developers.

The carnival will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn, Hinjewadi Wakad Road, drawing an expected footfall of over 1,000 buyers. Attendees can avail themselves of remarkable offers, including white goods worth up to Rs 4 lakhs, free Oxford Golf membership for 25 years, and even an MG Comet car for on-the-spot bookings.

NoBroker stands out by offering a multitude of payment schemes tailored for affordability, such as fixed EMIs and EMI holidays. Co-founder Saurabh Garg emphasized the aim to simplify the homebuying journey for Pune residents through this event.

(With inputs from agencies.)