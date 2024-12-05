Left Menu

Pune Property Extravaganza: NoBroker's Unmissable Carnival

NoBroker is hosting a Property Carnival in Pune on December 7-8, 2024, offering exclusive deals for homebuyers. With over a dozen top developers, customers can explore various properties, special deals, and financing options. Highlights include EMI schemes, giveaways, and expert guidance for dream home seekers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:25 IST
Pune Property Extravaganza: NoBroker's Unmissable Carnival
  • Country:
  • India

NoBroker, India's pioneering proptech unicorn, is gearing up to host its much-awaited Property Carnival in Pune on December 7th and 8th, 2024. This event promises a unique opportunity for prospective homebuyers to explore exclusive deals and flexible financing options with leading real estate developers.

The carnival will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn, Hinjewadi Wakad Road, drawing an expected footfall of over 1,000 buyers. Attendees can avail themselves of remarkable offers, including white goods worth up to Rs 4 lakhs, free Oxford Golf membership for 25 years, and even an MG Comet car for on-the-spot bookings.

NoBroker stands out by offering a multitude of payment schemes tailored for affordability, such as fixed EMIs and EMI holidays. Co-founder Saurabh Garg emphasized the aim to simplify the homebuying journey for Pune residents through this event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024