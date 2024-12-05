Left Menu

PIA Gears Up for European Flights with Interim Leader

As Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) appoints Khurram Mushtaq as its acting CEO, the company is set to resume flights to Europe. This follows the lifting of a ban by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). PIA aims to recover from significant revenue losses caused by the suspension.

Updated: 05-12-2024 17:28 IST
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced the appointment of senior executive Khurram Mushtaq as acting CEO on Thursday, as the airline readies itself to restart European flights after the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) lifted a long-standing ban.

The decision comes amid expectations to resume operations to Europe in the coming weeks, with initial flights set for Paris. PIA's spokesperson stated that a permanent CEO has yet to be appointed and Khurram Mushtaq, previously the head of various PIA departments, will assume the role after Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat's term concludes, though no end date has been specified.

EASA's 2020 suspension of PIA's authorization to operate in the European Union stemmed from concerns regarding Pakistani authorities' adherence to global aviation standards, aggravated by a fatal plane crash investigation. The ban has resulted in a financial hit of 40 billion rupees annually for PIA, which is now pushing for a revival as it struggles with market competition and privatisation hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

