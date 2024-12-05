Left Menu

FDI Surge Fuels Growth in Food Processing Sector

The food processing sector attracted USD 368.37 million in FDI till September of the current fiscal year. Major investments came from countries like Ireland, Singapore, and Mauritius. Initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana and others are driving this growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:35 IST
FDI Surge Fuels Growth in Food Processing Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The food processing industry in India has welcomed a significant boost with foreign direct investment (FDI) reaching USD 368.37 million by September of the current fiscal year, according to information shared with Parliament on Thursday.

Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu, addressing the Lok Sabha, highlighted substantial contributions from countries such as Ireland, which invested USD 83.84 million, followed by Singapore and Mauritius, contributing USD 48.45 million and USD 41.65 million respectively. The United States and Australia also played key roles, further consolidating the sector's growth trajectory.

In comparison, the previous fiscal year, FY24, saw FDI in food processing totaling USD 608.31 million. The sector's recent successes are being bolstered by initiatives including the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana, the Production Linked Incentive Scheme, and the Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024