Fiji and New Zealand Deepen Strategic, Economic, and Security Ties in Pacific

In a strong reaffirmation of the close bond between New Zealand and Fiji, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced that both countries are committed to enhancing their partnership across key sectors—including trade, regional security, and economic development—in light of growing global uncertainties.

Peters, who is leading a cross-party delegation across the Pacific, met with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in Nadi on Tuesday evening. The high-level dialogue underscored the growing importance of bilateral cooperation between the two Pacific neighbors as they navigate complex strategic and economic challenges together.

“New Zealand and Fiji share an indispensable partnership in the Pacific,” said Mr. Peters after the meeting. “In these uncertain times, the Fiji-New Zealand relationship must deliver for our peoples and the region.”

The meeting took place amid Peters’ broader Pacific tour, which has already included stops in Hawaii and Tonga. His discussions with Prime Minister Rabuka were described as wide-ranging, touching on everything from increasing two-way trade to countering transnational crime.

Strengthening Economic Ties and Mobility

A major highlight of the talks was a shared ambition to grow two-way trade between Fiji and New Zealand to $2 billion by 2030. As small, export-driven economies facing mounting global economic headwinds, both nations emphasized the need to expand their international economic connections.

In a move to strengthen people-to-people ties, New Zealand has also made it easier and more affordable for Fijians to visit, a decision warmly received in the Fijian capital. This change is expected to boost tourism, enhance business exchanges, and deepen cultural connections.

“We focused on delivering the best possible outcomes for the Fijian and New Zealand people,” Peters noted. “Trade, mobility, and regional integration will be critical to our joint resilience.”

Regional Security and the Role of Global Partners

Peters also stressed the need for enhanced cooperation on regional security issues, especially as geopolitical tensions intensify in the Pacific. Topics included defence cooperation, as well as joint efforts to combat drug trafficking and people smuggling—issues that have posed increasing threats across the region.

The role of the United States was also central to the dialogue. Coming directly from Hawaii, where he engaged with U.S. Pacific leaders, Peters highlighted America’s strategic and financial investment in Pacific and global security. That theme was continued with Prime Minister Rabuka, as both leaders emphasized the importance of working with like-minded international partners.

“We welcome our close cooperation with Fiji on a myriad of security issues,” Peters said, pointing to New Zealand’s ongoing support for a stable and secure Pacific.

Looking Ahead to the Pacific Islands Forum

Both leaders expressed keen anticipation for the upcoming Pacific Islands Forum, scheduled for September in Solomon Islands. This pivotal annual gathering is expected to serve as a platform for collective Pacific leadership on shared priorities such as climate change, sustainable development, and strategic alignment.

“We exchanged ideas for how to tackle shared challenges and support the region’s economic development,” Peters added. “The Pacific Islands Forum will be a key moment for regional collaboration and solidarity.”

Delegation Tour Continues

Peters is traveling with a cross-party delegation, reflecting a bipartisan commitment within New Zealand’s Parliament to the Pacific region. The visit to Fiji followed meetings in Tonga and the United States, and the team is now en route to Vanuatu, where further engagements with local leaders are scheduled before the delegation returns to New Zealand.

The tour emphasizes New Zealand’s strategic reengagement with Pacific nations, highlighting a policy focus on regional integration, mutual development, and shared values in the face of global and regional shifts.