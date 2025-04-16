YouTuber Thoppi's Airgun Misunderstanding

A popular online figure, YouTuber Thoppi, was detained by police following an altercation in which he allegedly brandished a gun at bus staff in Vatakara, officials have reported.

The confrontation ensued after a traffic issue when the bus reportedly overtook Thoppi's car, prompting a chase and subsequent verbal clash.

Authorities revealed that the object in question was merely an airgun, not necessitating a license, and due to the absence of a formal complaint, Thoppi, who boasts a significant digital following, was released without charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)