In a surprising turn of events on Thursday, Bitcoin achieved a historic milestone by surpassing $100,000, marking a new high in the cryptocurrency's performance. This significant leap comes on the back of the anticipation of a favorable regulatory m arketime fostered by President-elect Trump's recent decisions, including Paul Atkins' appointment to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Meanwhile, despite a political crisis in France, the euro climbed by 0.23% to $1.0533. Analysts attributed this stability to the crisis being anticipated by the markets, thus limiting its impact beyond French borders. Investor focus is also on the Europea nCentral Bank, with expectations of a rate cut looming as economic policies continue to sway currency values.

Simultaneously, the Japanese yen gained traction amidst speculations regarding an impending interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan. This comes as traders evaluate conflicting remarks from key policymakers that have affected currency movements. Acro sthe globe, economic metrics continue to play a pivotal role in shaping financial landscapes, with all eyes on forthcoming U.S. non-farm payroll reports set for release on Friday.

