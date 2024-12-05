Left Menu

Surging Vegetable Prices Spike Thali Costs

The cost of home-cooked meals rose in November primarily due to significant hikes in tomato and potato prices, leading to a 7% increase in vegetarian thali costs. Meanwhile, LPG price cuts slightly offset these increases. Crisil's report highlights fluctuating commodity prices affecting meal expenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In November, home-cooked meals saw a price hike due to a sharp increase in the costs of tomatoes and potatoes, a report revealed on Thursday. According to rating agency Crisil, the price for a vegetarian thali rose by 7%, primarily driven by a 35% increase in tomato prices.

Potato prices also surged by 50% during this period. Additional price rises were reported for pulses, up by 10%, though a dip is expected with fresh arrivals in December. Meanwhile, an import duty hike has resulted in a 13% surge in vegetable oil prices.

Conversely, an 11% reduction in fuel costs, credited to an LPG price cut, slightly alleviated the thali expenses. Non-vegetarian thalis saw a 2% rise due to an increase in broiler costs. Compared to October, a decrease in the cost of tomatoes helped reduce the vegetarian thali price by 2%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

