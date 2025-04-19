Left Menu

Punjab Kings Triumph in Rain-Shortened IPL Clash Against RCB

Punjab Kings secured a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a shortened IPL match. Tim David's efforts for RCB were overshadowed by Punjab's effective bowling and Nehal Wadhera's composed batting, moving them to second place on the points table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-04-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 00:28 IST
In a rain-trimmed IPL encounter, Punjab Kings clinched victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, thanks to stellar bowling and steady batting. Despite Tim David's notable undefeated 50 for RCB, Punjab bowlers restricted Bengaluru to a lukewarm 95 for nine.

The match was rescheduled to a late start due to inclement weather, limiting the contest to 14 overs for each side. Punjab's chase saw initial setbacks with the dismissals of openers Arya and Singh, but Nehal Wadhera's composure at the crease ensured they crossed the line at 98 for five.

Pivotal bowling performances, including Arshdeep Singh and Josh Hazlewood's early dismissals, hindered RCB's progress. Despite Rajat Patidar's promising shots, RCB struggled against the Kings' disciplined approach, falling short on the scoreboard as Punjab climbed to second in the IPL rankings.

