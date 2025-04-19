Rain Brings Respite to Delhi's Heatwave
Rain and gusty winds swept through Delhi on Friday evening, offering some relief from the intense heat. The rainfall, recorded at 0.5 mm, resulted in a temperature drop across parts of the city. Despite the showers, the air quality remained in the 'poor' category.
Rain, accompanied by gusty winds, provided much-needed respite from the heatwave gripping Delhi on Friday evening. Weather monitoring stations such as Narela, Pitampura, and Mayur Vihar documented 0.5 mm of rainfall, according to official data.
Officials from the weather department noted that a fresh cloud cluster moved into the city, causing very light to light rainfall with winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph. This weather pattern is expected to continue to traverse Delhi with similar intensity.
The rain facilitated a temperature drop, with Pusa and other areas like Pitampura and Mayur Vihar noting a decrease from 36-37 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius. However, air quality remained poor, registering an AQI of 219.
(With inputs from agencies.)
