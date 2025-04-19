New Railway Line Boosts Uttarakhand's Development Prospects

The 29.55-kilometer Deoband-Roorkee new railway line project has received official approval from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), marking a significant milestone in regional infrastructure development.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav announced the achievement on social media, revealing the completion of a successful speed trial on this section, where trains reached 122 kilometers per hour. The new line, once commissioned, is expected to reduce the rail distance between Delhi and Dehradun by approximately 40 kilometers.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his gratitude to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the railway minister, highlighting the project's potential to revolutionize tourism, employment, and business in the state. Describing it as a momentous step under Modi's leadership, he applauded the development strides made in India's infrastructure, with the Deoband-Roorkee line being a significant highlight.

