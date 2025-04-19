Left Menu

Gaza's Dark Hour: Airstrikes and Diplomacy Collide

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza claiming 25 lives, amid diplomatic initiatives led by new US Ambassador Mike Huckabee. Efforts are focused on hostages and potential ceasefire, as the humanitarian crisis escalates with food shortages due to a prolonged blockade. The conflict began after attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 19-04-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 00:37 IST
Gaza's Dark Hour: Airstrikes and Diplomacy Collide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 25 people, including children, across Gaza on Friday, according to hospital reports. The strikes hit Khan Younis and Jabaliya, further inflaming tensions as new US Ambassador Mike Huckabee made his first public appearance in Jerusalem.

Huckabee, having visited the Western Wall in a gesture of support, urged peace efforts during his Jerusalem visit. He stated that President Trump's prayer on a note was inserted into the wall. This diplomatic engagement comes as Israel demands hostages' release for a ceasefire, while Hamas negotiators reject Israel's proposals.

Meanwhile, a severe humanitarian crisis looms as Gaza suffers from a blockade resulting in acute food shortages. Aid organizations are alarmed, accusing Israel of using starvation as a tactic, while Israel insists on blocking resources to pressure Hamas. The conflict has left a devastating humanitarian impact, with thousands displaced and infrastructure destroyed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

 India
2
Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

 India
3
Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

 India
4
Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025