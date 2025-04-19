Gaza's Dark Hour: Airstrikes and Diplomacy Collide
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza claiming 25 lives, amid diplomatic initiatives led by new US Ambassador Mike Huckabee. Efforts are focused on hostages and potential ceasefire, as the humanitarian crisis escalates with food shortages due to a prolonged blockade. The conflict began after attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.
Israeli airstrikes killed at least 25 people, including children, across Gaza on Friday, according to hospital reports. The strikes hit Khan Younis and Jabaliya, further inflaming tensions as new US Ambassador Mike Huckabee made his first public appearance in Jerusalem.
Huckabee, having visited the Western Wall in a gesture of support, urged peace efforts during his Jerusalem visit. He stated that President Trump's prayer on a note was inserted into the wall. This diplomatic engagement comes as Israel demands hostages' release for a ceasefire, while Hamas negotiators reject Israel's proposals.
Meanwhile, a severe humanitarian crisis looms as Gaza suffers from a blockade resulting in acute food shortages. Aid organizations are alarmed, accusing Israel of using starvation as a tactic, while Israel insists on blocking resources to pressure Hamas. The conflict has left a devastating humanitarian impact, with thousands displaced and infrastructure destroyed.
