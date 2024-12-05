Crypto Surges and Tesla Shines Amid Stock Market Volatility
In a volatile market session, crypto and technology stocks surged with Bitcoin surpassing $100,000. While Tesla gained, traditional indices saw modest changes. Analysts observe restrained sentiment due to economic concerns and upcoming employment data. Airline stocks rose, while misses in profitability impacted some companies negatively.
On Thursday, Wall Street's indexes showed minimal changes after reaching all-time highs the previous day. Investors are keenly awaiting this week's employment data releases, which are set to be a crucial determinant for market directions.
Bitcoin's remarkable surge past the $100,000 benchmark resulted in significant gains for related cryptographic stocks. Coinbase Global saw a 4.4% rise, MARA Holdings jumped 6.1%, and MicroStrategy gained 8% amidst this bullish crypto trend.
Despite the mixed performance in broader markets, Tesla stock outperformed with a 2.5% hike. In contrast, SentinelOne and Synopsys saw sharp declines after missing profit expectations and downgrading forecasts, reflective of the economic uncertainties challenging Wall Street.
(With inputs from agencies.)
