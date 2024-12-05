Crypto Surges and Tesla Shines Amid Stock Market Volatility

On Thursday, Wall Street's indexes showed minimal changes after reaching all-time highs the previous day. Investors are keenly awaiting this week's employment data releases, which are set to be a crucial determinant for market directions.

Bitcoin's remarkable surge past the $100,000 benchmark resulted in significant gains for related cryptographic stocks. Coinbase Global saw a 4.4% rise, MARA Holdings jumped 6.1%, and MicroStrategy gained 8% amidst this bullish crypto trend.

Despite the mixed performance in broader markets, Tesla stock outperformed with a 2.5% hike. In contrast, SentinelOne and Synopsys saw sharp declines after missing profit expectations and downgrading forecasts, reflective of the economic uncertainties challenging Wall Street.

