Market Response: Wall Street Futures Soar on Tariff Exemptions

Wall Street share futures gained traction in Asia on Monday morning as the White House announced an exemption for smartphones and computers from reciprocal U.S. tariffs. However, gains were tempered by President Donald Trump's warning of possible future levies.

The exemption, covering 20 product types accounting for approximately 23% of U.S. imports from China, was welcomed by manufacturers. Nevertheless, mixed policies have led to investor confusion and bearish market sentiments in the long term.

U.S. markets are now bracing for crucial earnings reports from major banks and data releases, including U.S. retail sales and China's GDP. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to discuss economic outlooks, amid ongoing investor concerns over trade policies and market volatility.

