Market Response: Wall Street Futures Soar on Tariff Exemptions
Wall Street share futures rose in Asia following the White House's exemption of smartphones and computers from U.S. tariffs. Despite this, uncertainty looms as President Trump hinted at future tariffs. Investors remain cautious amid market volatility with potential rate cuts and economic data releases this week.
Wall Street share futures gained traction in Asia on Monday morning as the White House announced an exemption for smartphones and computers from reciprocal U.S. tariffs. However, gains were tempered by President Donald Trump's warning of possible future levies.
The exemption, covering 20 product types accounting for approximately 23% of U.S. imports from China, was welcomed by manufacturers. Nevertheless, mixed policies have led to investor confusion and bearish market sentiments in the long term.
U.S. markets are now bracing for crucial earnings reports from major banks and data releases, including U.S. retail sales and China's GDP. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to discuss economic outlooks, amid ongoing investor concerns over trade policies and market volatility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wall Street
- tariffs
- futures
- Trump
- smartphones
- economy
- trade policy
- recession
- markets
- uncertainty
ALSO READ
Trump's Auto Tariff Shake-Up: Repercussions on the U.S. Economy
ACC Overhauls Accredited Employers Programme to Boost Injury Rehab and Economy
UP's economy grew in last 8 years to become country's 2nd biggest; per capita income doubled: CM Adityanath in exclusive interview to PTI.
Uttar Pradesh on Track to Become India's Largest Economy by 2030
Developing Market Currencies Brace for Trade Policy Impact