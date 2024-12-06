Left Menu

RBI Holds Steady: Repo Rate Unchanged, Focus on Growth and Stability

The Reserve Bank of India retains its repo rate at 6.5% for the 11th period as Governor Shaktikanta Das announces adjustments in GDP and inflation forecasts. A CRR cut by 50 basis points aims to inject Rs 1.15 lac crore into the banking system, ensuring liquidity and maintaining a neutral stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 10:35 IST
RBI Holds Steady: Repo Rate Unchanged, Focus on Growth and Stability
Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI (Photo source: Reserve Bank of India/Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has elected to maintain the repo rate at 6.5 percent for the 11th successive term, underscoring its commitment to a steady monetary policy. Governor Shaktikanta Das revealed that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reached this decision with a 4:2 majority.

The Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate remains constant at 6.25 percent, while the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate continue unchanged at 6.75 percent, Das confirmed. Alongside these pronouncements, the Governor unveiled revised projections for India's GDP growth, pegging it at 6.6 percent for FY25 with increments across subsequent quarters.

Importantly, Governor Das announced a 50 basis point reduction in the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), decreasing it from 4.5 percent to 4.0 percent. This strategic move is projected to inject Rs 1.15 lakh crore of liquidity into the financial system. Concurrently, the RBI adjusted its inflation forecast for FY25 from 4.5 percent to 4.8 percent, maintaining a neutral policy stance aimed at achieving long-term inflation targets.

Governor Das reiterated the RBI's dual mandate of fostering price stability while bolstering growth, noting India's robust economic performance with an over 8 percent GDP growth in recent years. Despite challenges, Das emphasized the nation's trajectory toward sustained progress and its advantageous position in the evolving global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024