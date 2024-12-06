TechForGood Awards 2024: Celebrating Transformative Innovations
The 3rd edition of the TechForGood Awards 2024, powered by CGI, applauded innovations aligned with the UN's SDGs that leverage technology to tackle societal challenges. With 16 winners among 244 applicants, the platform recognizes those transforming challenges into opportunities, encouraging a tech-driven path towards inclusive and sustainable development.
Nasscom Foundation has concluded its 3rd TechForGood Awards 2024 in New Delhi, with CGI's support, spotlighting technological innovations addressing societal issues. The awards align with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, recognizing breakthroughs in healthcare, education, climate action, and more.
Established in 2020 as a platform to honor social-impact innovations, the TechForGood Awards amplify the achievements of organizations and individuals driving meaningful change. This year, 16 winners emerged from 244 applications, with accolades spanning For-Profits, Not-for-Profits, and Corporates/Corporate Foundations categories. Additionally, two Jury Awards and three Special Mentions were presented, acknowledging women-led initiatives and SDG champions.
Rostow Ravanan, Chairperson of Nasscom Foundation, highlighted the transformative potential of tech-driven solutions in addressing pressing global challenges. CGI's President for Asia Pacific, Rakesh Aerath, emphasized the role of technology in societal growth, celebrating visionary efforts in addressing tangible challenges for a sustainable future. Through innovation and collaboration, India is witnessing a tech-driven social innovation wave, ensuring digital benefits reach every community.
