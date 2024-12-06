Left Menu

TechForGood Awards 2024: Celebrating Transformative Innovations

The 3rd edition of the TechForGood Awards 2024, powered by CGI, applauded innovations aligned with the UN's SDGs that leverage technology to tackle societal challenges. With 16 winners among 244 applicants, the platform recognizes those transforming challenges into opportunities, encouraging a tech-driven path towards inclusive and sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 10:39 IST
TechForGood Awards 2024: Celebrating Transformative Innovations
Nasscom Foundation concludes the 3rd edition of TechForGood Awards 2024, powered by CGI to recognize innovations driving social impact. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nasscom Foundation has concluded its 3rd TechForGood Awards 2024 in New Delhi, with CGI's support, spotlighting technological innovations addressing societal issues. The awards align with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, recognizing breakthroughs in healthcare, education, climate action, and more.

Established in 2020 as a platform to honor social-impact innovations, the TechForGood Awards amplify the achievements of organizations and individuals driving meaningful change. This year, 16 winners emerged from 244 applications, with accolades spanning For-Profits, Not-for-Profits, and Corporates/Corporate Foundations categories. Additionally, two Jury Awards and three Special Mentions were presented, acknowledging women-led initiatives and SDG champions.

Rostow Ravanan, Chairperson of Nasscom Foundation, highlighted the transformative potential of tech-driven solutions in addressing pressing global challenges. CGI's President for Asia Pacific, Rakesh Aerath, emphasized the role of technology in societal growth, celebrating visionary efforts in addressing tangible challenges for a sustainable future. Through innovation and collaboration, India is witnessing a tech-driven social innovation wave, ensuring digital benefits reach every community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024